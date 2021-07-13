'Nothing is left': 2 Joburg community radio stations looted, vandalised

Alexandra community radio station, Alex FM, and Westside FM in Kagiso were broken into and vandalised on Tuesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Two radio stations in Johannesburg have been looted as unrest continued in parts of the city.

Alex FM's Kabelo Kehalotswe said that studio computers and audio equipment were stolen, while the property was damaged.