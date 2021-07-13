'Nothing is left': 2 Alex community radio stations looted, vandalised
Alexandra community radio stations, Alex FM and Westside FM were broken into and vandalised on Tuesday morning.
CAPE TOWN - Two radio stations in Johannesburg have been looted as unrest continued in parts of the city.
Alex FM's Kabelo Kehalotswe said that studio computers and audio equipment were stolen, while the property was damaged.
BREAKING: Our studios have been destroyed and state of the art equipment worth millions of Rand stolen . We are currently off air #AlexFM pic.twitter.com/GfPDftjwgaAlex FM Radio 891 (@AlexFMRadio891) July 13, 2021
They are now unable to operate and the station was off-air.
"The only thing that is left is the headphones and the mike, our offices are cleared out. Nothing is left," Kehalotswe said.
Westside FM CEO Goodhope Ledwaba said that looters broke the doors and windows and also stole important broadcasting equipment.
The station operated from Kagsiso Mall, one of the malls that was targeted.
"Our main door is glass and is broken, our studio stuff is taken... all our computers, broadcasting equipment... we are the hardest hit here," Ledwaba said.
@ewnupdates Westside fm 98.9mhz has been looted last night. pic.twitter.com/wnrVajM209Goodhope (@Goodhop32592572) July 13, 2021
He added that the damage would be costly.
Both stations said that community radio played an important role, especially during this challenging time.
