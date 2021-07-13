Naledi Pandor lauds Ben Ngubane as a pioneer

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor has lauded the late Dr Ben Ngubane for his contribution to science and technology.

JOHANNESBURG - The late Ben Ngubane is being remembered as a gentle giant who led selflessly.

He passed away on Monday from COVID-19 complications, aged 79.

Ngubane held various positions in politics and government including premier, arts and culture minister as well as chairing the boards of the SABC and Eskom.

“South Africa owes a debt of gratitude to Dr Ngubane for pioneering science and technology. Minister Pandor said her thoughts and prayers are with the family during this time of bereavement,” her spokesperson Clayson Monyela said.

