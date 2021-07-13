'Mother, fashionista & ray of sunshine': Skeem Saam cast & crew mourn 'Sis Ouma'

Speaking to Eyewitness News, Skeem Saam's publicist, Sumaya Mogola, said it's been a crazy period for them with Nokuzola Mlengana's death happening and the chaos that was happening around the country.

JOHANNESBURG - The death of a fifth cast member in a space of two years has hit the Skeem Skaam cast and crew hard.

On Monday, Nokuzola Mlengana, who played 'Sis Ouma' on the popular SABC 1 soapie, passed away. According to her eldest daughter, Nonzaliseko Toni, she had pneumonia.

Mlengana's death is the latest in a string of Skeem Saam actors who have passed away since 2019.

Thema Mokoena, who played Ramolao (Sis Ouma's husband) passed away in June 2019.

Charles Maja, who played Big Boy passed on in April 2020, Karabo Mokhubela, who played Jazzy T, passed away in July 2020. Mahuma Paul Rapetsoa, who played Malome Josias, passed away in December 2020.

Speaking to Eyewitness News, Skeem Saam's publicist, Sumaya Mogola, said that it had been a crazy period for them with Mlengana's death happening and with the chaos that’s already happening around the country.

"We spend so much time together that eventually work colleagues turn into family, so I think I can speak on behalf of everyone when I say that we are all feeling a little broken. To lose colleagues is a huge loss to us. We still miss the people that we’ve lost."

Mogola said Mlengana would be remembered for her warmth and love for clothing: "I think she will be remembered differently to different people. To some, she was a mother-like figure because of her loving nature, and to some she was a teacher that you could look up to.

"To an extent, she was also a fashion icon purely because of the fact that she always dressed up sporting the popular brands. I chuckle when I think of this because I know how much she loved fashion. She was very vocal about it.

"To everyone, she was just a ray of positivity and sunshine, always smiling."

Details of Mlengana's memorial and funeral services are yet to be announced.

