More SAPS reinforcements deployed in Alex after Pan Africa Mall torched

Looters have set alight parts of the Pan Africa Mall, as well as several surrounding businesses.

ALEXANDRA - More police reinforcements have been deployed to Alexandra where a shopping centre was torched.

Various shops, including a butchery, were also looted.

More men and women in blue are out in numbers here in Alex.

They are firing rubber bullets, teargas and stun grenades to try to disperse the crowd.

Two nyalas and police vehicles have been firing rubber bullets at the crowd.

However, it seems like a losing battle.

Police have their hands full and looters are not backing down, with the situation remaining tense.

