Mapisa-Nqakula: SA doesn’t need to go into state of emergency

CAPE TOWN - Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said that the country did not need to go into a state of emergency as a result of looting and unrest.

Security cluster ministers have also commended law enforcement for averting what they claimed could have been a worse situation.

The ministers held a media briefing on Tuesday about the government’s response to the riots.

The security cluster has issued a strong warning to instigators of the unrest, including politicians and former members of the State Security Agency who were alleged to be behind the riots.

However, Mapisa-Nqakula said that a state of emergency was not on the cards: “But whether in fact, it would be correct for now to declare a state of emergency we do not think so. As you would know that a state of emergency actually, in a sense you take all the liberties from citizens and the military takes over the country.”

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that several people had been identified as being behind the unrest and he’s promised action against them.

“But the police are dealing with between 10 and 12 people that are behind these acts. Some of their names are in the hands of the police.”

