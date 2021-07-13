Makhura: SA’s township economy to be hardest hit by looting, violence

Nationwide, more than 45 people have died as mobs target shops, businesses and trucks in various parts.

JOHANNESBURG - As the body count rises, it seems that the township economy will be among the casualties of the criminal wave.

Nationwide, more than 45 people have died as mobs target shops, businesses and trucks in various parts.

The looters have been indiscriminate in who they've targeted, as Gauteng Premier David Makhura explains: “I get this story quite a lot; people think that this is just targeting big companies but the impact on the township economy is quite severe.”

Makhura on Tuesday visited a Meadowlands mall that earlier in the day became the scene of a deadly stampede.

Ten people were crushed to death when looters surged forward.

Makhura said that apart from the lives lost, there's another unfolding tragedy, as small-scale entrepreneurs saw their livelihoods go up in smoke.

“The young entrepreneur who was running this business was employing three other young people and it means that their dreams have been destroyed. They are at home now. I saw a young woman in Atteridgeville who had started a business, her business was looted and her dreams were essentially destroyed.”

WATCH: Riots and looting in Alex

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.