Makhura confident that with SANDF backing, law enforcement will nab riot leaders

The army has now started patrolling various areas, including the Diepkloof square mall, where looters have ripped ATMs out of walls.

JOHANNESBURG - In Gauteng alone, police have linked 19 deaths to the violence.

The army has now started patrolling various areas, including the Diepkloof Square Mall, where looters ripped ATMs out of walls.

Jabulani Sibiya is the centre manager at the Diepkloof Square Mall.

ALSO READ:

- 'Nothing is left': 2 Alex community radio stations looted, vandalised

- More SAPS reinforcements deployed in Alex after Pan Africa Mall torched



He said that he started seeing danger on Monday morning and called the police but they never came.

The shops closed but looters shattered windows. By the time the police arrived, they only stood outside and watched.

“I’m out of words because each and every tenant has to assess and see the way forward but most of the people have lost their jobs, there are more than 1,000 people employed here," Sibiya said.

Sibiya is not comforted by the presence of the army: “The army is here but they will be here until 5 or 6 like last night in the evening they won’t be here so, and people started looting again in the morning.”

Sibiya said that it would take at least a month for the mall to get back on its feet.

Meanwhile, Gauteng Premier David Makhura said now that the army was backing law enforcement agencies, they would be able to find those who instigated the violence that had crippled the province.

Makhura has been assessing the aftermath of the violence that now has a death toll of 19, including one law enforcement official.

Meanwhile soldiers have now been deployed at hotspots

Speaking at the Meadowlands Police Station right opposite the Ndofaya Mall that was looted on Monday, Makhura said that Gauteng had been the victim of opportunistic criminal and political elements.

He said that opposition parties in the province were fully behind him: “We met yesterday and all agree and they will tell their structures that looting and criminality must stop.”

At the Jabulani Mall in Diepkloof, the army was visible but the damage was yet to be assessed.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.