Mabuyane: SANDF on high alert in EC following messages inciting violence

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane said that authorities were probing the origin of the messages received and would work to arrest the ring leaders of that campaign.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane on Tuesday said that he'd requested that the SANDF be placed on high alert.

This after seeing messages from people trying to mobilise residents and orchestrate incidents of violence.

Mabuyane said that he was extremely concerned about the looting and riots playing out in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane said that authorities were probing the origin of the messages received and would work to arrest the ring leaders of that campaign.

He said that the province was already battling with major challenges of socio-economic infrastructure underdevelopment and citizens could not afford to shoot themselves in the foot by destroying the infrastructure they had.

Mabuyane said that most of the investments in the Eastern Cape were in the retail space, in the form of shopping malls that provided jobs.

He stressed that these centres must be protected by the people they served.

Mabuyane said while residents must defend their jobs and livelihoods, government was ready to deal with the threat of violence and police would be highly visible to protect communities and businesses.

He's urged South Africans to continue to focus on the task of flattening the curve of the COVID-19 third wave to save lives and livelihoods and rebuild the economy.

WATCH: Ramaphosa authorises the deployment of the SANDF to assist police

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.