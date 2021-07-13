Lubisi: SANDF deployment not too late but SA still in a dangerous situation

Former director-general in the Presidency, Cassius Lubisi warns the country was still facing a dangerous situation.

JOHANNESBURG - Former director-general in the Presidency, Cassius Lubisi, believes that the defence force has not been deployed too late.

He warned that the country was still facing a dangerous situation: “These things of citizens fighting against each other are the reasons... are the kinds of things that cause civil war. This is a very dangerous situation and therefore, it is important to look at not downplaying the role the SANDF and police could play to prevent such from happening.”

With the SANDF now deployed, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said that it was important that soldiers remained calm amid any provocation.

“You are getting into unchartered territories and waters because some members of the ANC were campaigning for Msholozi not to be arrested and said they are willing to die for Msholozi. So, if you meet someone like that carrying a weapon, it can get out of control. Let us restore order as soon as possible.”

