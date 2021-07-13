Lesego Semenya showcased African heritage through food - Chef Nti

He was well known for his excellent culinary skills, featured on cooking shows and was an author in his own right.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's culinary industry is mourning the death of one of it's most celebrated chefs Lesego Semenya.

The 39-year-old popularly known as 'Les Da Chef' passed away on Monday from COVID-19.

He was well known for his excellent culinary skills, featured on cooking shows and was an author in his own right.

His friend and colleague Chef Nti Ramaboa said Semenya was proud to showcase African heritage through food.

“You know he was there, making sure that we are represented as Africans when it comes to this industry. He was just sharing our stories so authentically,” she said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.