KZN Premier Zikalala urges pro-Zuma supporters to not resort to violence

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has given an update on the latest developments regarding the violence and looting in that province that was initially sparked by the arrest of Zuma.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has called on those angered by former President Jacob Zuma's arrest to use the correct channels within the law to voice out their grievances.

Zikalala has given an update on the latest developments regarding the violence and looting in that province that was initially sparked by the arrest of Zuma.

He announced that the death toll in KZN stood at 26, with most of the people killed during stampedes at malls.

ALSO READ:

- Zikalala: KZN riots have claimed 26 lives so far

- 'Nothing is left': 2 Alex community radio stations looted, vandalised

- More SAPS reinforcements deployed in Alex after Pan Africa Mall torched

Zikalala said that while there was a genuine cry by people calling for Zuma's release, this must be done within the law.

“And that must be understood, listened to and must be done and advanced peacefully and redeem the law.”

Zikalala said that the situation had now degenerated to unprecedented levels of lawlessness and unrest and could not be tolerated.

“That cannot justify vandalism and violence.”

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal’s economic council has condemned the ongoing looting and destruction of property warning of dire economic consequences if the situation is not immediately contained.

WATCH: Ramaphosa authorises the deployment of the SANDF to assist police

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.