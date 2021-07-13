KZN and Gauteng riots: Death toll now at 10 while 4 cops are injured

Hardly hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa appealed for calm on Monday nights, mobs of people were already back in the streets, vandalising businesses in various areas.

JOHANNESBURG - With at least 10 people now confirmed dead, police say 489 others have been arrested across Kwazulu-Natal and Gauteng, as the authorities try to get a handle on the widespread looting.

The president said the nation mourned the deaths of those 10 people.

“I speak of the families of Nkosikhona Chiza, Ndumiso Shezi, Khaya Mkhize, Zethembe Ndwandwe, Lindani Bhengu and Lindokuhle Gumede in Gauteng. I speak of the families of Bhekani Ndlovu, Themba Mthembu, Aphiwe Gama and Cebo Dlamini in KwaZulu-Natal. Even as we know the high cost of this violence to property, to livelihoods and to businesses, the loss of human life is the greatest cost of all.”

The police's Brenda Murudili said four police officers had been wounded while dealing with the looters.

“The NATJoints has welcomed the deployment of the SANDF personnel in support of the operations of the SAPS. The NATJoints has intensified deployments in all the affected areas in KZN and Gauteng and these will be augmented the SAPS’s new measures being put in place to call up operational members from leave and rest-days.”

Ramaphosa wished the injured SAPS members a speedy recovery: “We extend our best wishes for a speedy recovery to the four SAPS members injured during this violence: Constable Sangweni, who was shot and injured in Alexandra; his two colleagues, Sergeant Maraheni and Lieutenant Colonel Nefolovhodwe, who were hit with bricks; and Constable Seloane, who was shot and injured in Daveyton.”

In Johannesburg - one of the hardest hit areas in Gauteng - the anarchy spread to the north and south of the city where some malls were targeted overnight.

The looters even attacked a South African National Blood Bank branch, footage of which was shared on live television as the president was speaking.

Johannesburg Metro Police's Xolani Fihla said some looters descended on Bambanani Mall in Diepsloot and the Pan African Mall in Alexandra.

“With ongoing unrest and looting in the City of Johannesburg, there were sporadic incidents where looters attempted to break into Bambanani Mall in Diepsloot and a Cash Build store in that area was set alight. There were also reports that the Pan African Mall in Alexandra was also looted. Officers have been deployed to monitor problematic spots in the north of Joburg.”

