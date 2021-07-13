Go

Gauteng & KZN riots interrupt vaccination drives, threaten food security

The Business Unity South Africa is concerned about the impact of looting on the nation's food security.

People fleeing as police use water cannons and rubber bullets to disperse them from the streets of Hillbrow, in what was believed to be a #FreeZuma protest on 11 July 2021. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/ Eyewitness News.
CAPE TOWN - Sporadic looting has forced the temporary closure of some Gauteng nd KwaZulu-Natal COVID-19 vaccination sites in communities impacted by the violence.

Gauteng health authorities on Monday said Emergency Medical Services teams also experienced difficulty in responding to distress calls from communities.

Premier David Makhura has stressed that the province and the country were still in the midst of a deadly pandemic and he remained concerned about a potential surge in coronavirus cases.

His spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said: “The current situation has sent a bill of hurting struggling to get to their places of employment due to limited access and services being disrupted across the province hospital admissions continued to increase and are placing heavy strain on the healthcare system in both public and the private sector.”

FOOD SECURITY

At the same time, Business Unity South Africa is concerned about the impact of looting on the nation's food security.

Numerous trucks and delivery vehicles have been torched or robbed and shops have been cleaned out of all their supplies in mob looting.

The organisation's Busi Mavuso said whilst this would initially be felt in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, it could have a knock-on effect to the rest of the country too.

“Food distribution in this country works on a just-in-time principle. So, if you lose a cycle or two of delivery, then you're sitting with a crisis distribution. If you lose a distribution centre, you lose two or three years of supply,” she said.

In his address to the nation on Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa warned that the country faced food insecurity due to the ongoing looting.

“We will soon be facing a huge risk of food insecurity and medication insecurity in a few weeks,” Ramaphosa said.

