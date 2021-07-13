Gauteng & KZN riots interrupt vaccination drives, threaten food security The Business Unity South Africa is concerned about the impact of looting on the nation's food security. Coronavirus

Coronavirus vaccine

Food security

Business Unity South Africa

Gauteng riots

KZN riots CAPE TOWN - Sporadic looting has forced the temporary closure of some Gauteng nd KwaZulu-Natal COVID-19 vaccination sites in communities impacted by the violence. Gauteng health authorities on Monday said Emergency Medical Services teams also experienced difficulty in responding to distress calls from communities. 1.We are currently responding to a high call volume of distress calls in various parts of GP. Road closures, the barricading of roads, attacks on paramedics and protests in various areas has made it difficult for paramedics and vehicles to enter communities and respond to calls. pic.twitter.com/VlNHDAsNRY Official_GautengEMS (@GautengEMS) July 12, 2021 Premier David Makhura has stressed that the province and the country were still in the midst of a deadly pandemic and he remained concerned about a potential surge in coronavirus cases. His spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said: “The current situation has sent a bill of hurting struggling to get to their places of employment due to limited access and services being disrupted across the province hospital admissions continued to increase and are placing heavy strain on the healthcare system in both public and the private sector.” FOOD SECURITY At the same time, Business Unity South Africa is concerned about the impact of looting on the nation's food security. Numerous trucks and delivery vehicles have been torched or robbed and shops have been cleaned out of all their supplies in mob looting. #ShutdownSA one of officers ask the looters they apprehended in the store how old they are. One is 17 years old, another is 22. : @ThatDudeBeeKay pic.twitter.com/9tHO7XzcBN EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 12, 2021

The organisation's Busi Mavuso said whilst this would initially be felt in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, it could have a knock-on effect to the rest of the country too.

“Food distribution in this country works on a just-in-time principle. So, if you lose a cycle or two of delivery, then you're sitting with a crisis distribution. If you lose a distribution centre, you lose two or three years of supply,” she said.

In his address to the nation on Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa warned that the country faced food insecurity due to the ongoing looting.

“We will soon be facing a huge risk of food insecurity and medication insecurity in a few weeks,” Ramaphosa said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.