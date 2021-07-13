DA leader to lay criminal complaint against Malema, Zuma duo for urging violence

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen, who spent the morning touring parts of Durban to view the devastation following days of looting and destruction of property, has accused the three of fanning the flames behind the recent looting.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen is set to lay a criminal complaint for the incitement of violence against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema along with former President Jacob Zuma’s children Duduzane and Duduzile Zuma for their recent social media posts.

Steenhuisen, who spent Tuesday morning touring parts of Durban to view the devastation following days of looting and destruction of property, has accused the three of fanning the flames behind the recent looting.

The Zuma children have called for mass shutdowns until their jailed father was released from prison while Malema called on his party to face off with the SANDF.

Government is attempting to bring the anarchy to an end with the SANDF having now been deployed to support the police.

Steenhuisen said that some communities in his hometown of Durban had turned into war zones.

He wanted the president to experience what people on the ground were feeling by calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to visit those affected.

And while Steenhuisen applauded the scant law enforcement presence, he called for more: “It is very clear that the security forces here in KwaZulu-Natal have lost the initiative and are unable to get on top of the lawlessness of the looting and the damage.”

Focusing his attention on tweets by Malema, which have been described as reckless and irresponsible and those of the Zuma twins largely seen as inciteful, Steenhuisen said he’d open cases against the three.

“For their inflammatory social media commentary, which is egging on and encouraging the lawlessness we have seen across the rest of the country.”

The DA leader also said that if indeed there was credible intelligence in the country, it too must be applied to the resourcing of police across provinces.

