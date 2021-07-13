COVID-19: 220 more deaths while new cases increase by 11,182
Another 11,182 infections have also been reported in the last 24 hours, with 2 206 781 positive cases identified since the start of the pandemic.
JOHANNESBURG – Two hundred and twenty more people have passed away in South Africa after contracting COVID-19, pushing the national death toll to 64,509.
The country's recovery rate is at 88.1% after 1 943 513 recuperated.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 206 781 with 11 182 new cases reported. Today 220 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 64 509 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 1 943 513 with a recovery rate of 88.1% pic.twitter.com/hRUBobxfJJDepartment of Health (@HealthZA) July 12, 2021
