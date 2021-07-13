COVID-19: 220 more deaths while new cases increase by 11,182

Another 11,182 infections have also been reported in the last 24 hours, with 2 206 781 positive cases identified since the start of the pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG – Two hundred and twenty more people have passed away in South Africa after contracting COVID-19, pushing the national death toll to 64,509.

The country's recovery rate is at 88.1% after 1 943 513 recuperated.