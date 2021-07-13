Comair extends suspension of all Kulula, BA flights until 31 August

Kulula.com and British Airways flights have been grounded since 5 July 2021.

JOHANNESBURG – Comair has extended the suspension of flights to the end of August following the announcement by the president that lockdown level 4 restrictions will remain in place for another two weeks.

In a statement on Tuesday, the flights company said: “The intention was to recommence operations from 30 July 2021. Given the uncertainty of the expected length of the recently adjusted level 4 lockdown, restriction of travel in and out of Gauteng coupled with the rampant transmissibility of the COVID-19 Delta variant, Comair had to make a difficult but responsible decision to further suspend flight operations until 31 August 2021.”

Apologising to customers and employees affected by the suspension, Comair chief executive officer Glenn Orsmond said the decision did not come lightly.

“Under the circumstances, we believe it is the correct course of action to ensure the health and wellbeing of our customers and employees. We empathise with government’s unenviable position with regards to balancing the health of the nation and the suffering economy.”

Affected customers have been encouraged to visit kulula.com and ba.com to address any queries.

