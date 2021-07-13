Cape Town records several shooting incidents on Tuesday

Two people were gunned down in Harare while a driver was wounded. In another unrelated matter, a body of a man was found in the driver’s seat in Symphony Way near Blikkiesdorp.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating several shooting incidents, believed to be related to taxi violence, in parts of Cape Town on Tuesday where three people were killed and four wounded.

And near Sarah Baartman, a taxi driver sustained gunshot wounds to both legs.

In Delft South, a man and two women were wounded while a driver was dropping off employees.

“Additional police resources have been redeployed in the areas affected by the violence and will remain on high alert, while detectives are pursuing leads to apprehend those responsible,” the police's Joseph Swartbooi said.

