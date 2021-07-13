Calls for state of emergency to be declared as looting continues in parts of SA

South Africa is currently in a state of disaster due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the declaration of a state of emergency in the country would give the state power to temporarily suspend rights as it is needed to manage the emergency.

CAPE TOWN - There are calls for a state of emergency to be declared in South Africa following widespread violence and looting.

Hardly hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa appealed for calm and announced the deployment of the SANDF to the hardest hit areas on Monday night, mobs of people were already back on the streets, vandalising businesses.

“Well, a state of disaster doesn't allow for the derogation of any rights, every single right is protected. Under the state of emergency, there is a list of rights that may not be derogated from,” UCT’s Professor Cathy Powell said.

Meanwhile on Monday, the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation called for restraint.

The foundation said it watched in horror as the unrest led to deaths and destruction.

The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation doesn’t believe all the destructive behaviour witnessed over the past several days since former President Jacob Zuma was jailed was linked to his incarceration.