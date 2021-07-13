ANC: There's no point in maintaining dysfunctionality in North West

The party’s deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte confirmed to journalists that important organisational changes were on the cards. She was briefing the media following the ANC’s national executive committee meeting.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said that there was no point in maintaining dysfunctionality in the North West, as rumours of the pending removal of Premier Job Mokgoro continued to swell.

The party’s deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte confirmed to journalists that important organisational changes were on the cards. She was briefing the media following the ANC’s national executive committee meeting.

There have been running battles between the interim provincial committee (IPC) and former chairperson and premier, Supra Mahumapelo’s allies, with some even refusing instructions to step down from government positions when told to do so by the IPC.

Mahumapelo himself has been fighting attempts to suspend him from the ANC.

Duarte said that the top officials of the ANC would look at numerous reports, including a proposal from the IPC, on how to deal with non-performing municipalities.

"I would say that we're in agreement with them, to a large extent, that there's no point in maintaining dysfunctionality, we have to move on. Also, we are having discussions and there is a system of evaluating even the provincial government, at the moment."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.