ANC and Zuma family in bid to resolve differences

Duduzile Zuma -Sambudla JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) is talking to the family of former President Jacob Zuma in a bid to try calm down their anger after his imprisonment. Deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte on Monday said there was a mediator talking to the family and the governing party in an attempt to smooth over relations. A Twitter account in Zuma's daughter's name, Duduzile, has been calling for the release of the former president. He was arrested last week to start serving a 15-month jail term for contempt of court. Only Proxy Leaders Of WMC Can Utter Such Words As Ethnic MobilisationI Guess Thats What Happens When WMC Write Your Speeches (On Your iPad) Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) July 12, 2021 Our Proxy Leader Of WMC Is Trying To Find Someone To Blame Here On Twitter Instead Of Leading And Taking Accountability For Failing To Lead Us And Failing To Deliver To Our People. Busy With Useless Commissions And Investigations Instead Of Directing Those Funds To The Poor! Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) July 12, 2021

The Twitter account declared war as the Zuma family reels over his arrest and attempted to bully the courts into giving into his application for a rescission.

In some of the tweets, without mentioning his name, Ramaphosa is referred to as a proxy of white monopoly capital president, called for intensified action, the shutdown of the country, and claims the ANC has failed Zuma.

Duarte said they were aware of this Twitter account and four others’ tweets. She said the former president's daughter, if indeed the account belonged to her, had to account.

“She's a member of the ANC, and every member of the ANC is equal to every other member of the ANC and she has to explain."

With regards to the now frosty relationship between the ANC and the former leader’s family, Duarte said there were attempts to find one another.

“We tried to calm down the anger of the family members a little bit, trying to smooth over some of the issues. We have a good relationship with the Zuma family, most of us do."

The Constitutional Court has reserved judgment in the former president’s application for a rescission.

INCITEMENT PENALTY

An independent communications consultant said sharing social media posts deemed to incite violence could land those guilty behind bars.

Ramaphosa in his address to the nation on Sunday urged South Africans to refrain from spreading fake news on social media.

Professor at Wits University Justine Limpitlaw said Schedule 1 of the Criminal Procedure Act outlined a number of serious offences, which include the incitement to sedition public violence, arson, and malicious damage to property.

Limpitlaw said it didn’t matter which form the incitement took.

“You can incite someone at a rally, you can incite your friends by calling them and saying come and do this and obviously you can also incite through publications, including social media,” she said.

