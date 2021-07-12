Woman (60) appears in court for allegedly murdering Table View man

The motive for the murder is being investigated.

CAPE TOWN - A woman appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Monday following the murder of a Table View man.



The 59-year-old man was shot and killed at premises in the area on Friday night.

A woman, who was reportedly known to the victim, was arrested shortly thereafter.

The motive for the murder is being investigated.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “A 59-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded. A 60-year-old woman was arrested and the circumstances of the fatal shooting are under investigation.”

It's believed the deceased was a prominent local advocate.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.