Wheelchair tennis ace Montjane brings home two Wimbledon runners-up medals

Sunday's effort came after Kgothatso 'KG' Montjane and her partner Lucy Shuker battled on Saturday in the women’s doubles wheelchair final where they lost in straight sets. | @deejaymanaleng

South Africa's Kgothatso 'KG' Montjane made Wimbledon history by being the first black South African woman to reach the final at Wimbledon while reaching the doubles final as well. Picture: @EllaLing23/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The weekend belonged to Kgothatso 'KG' Montjane as she made Wimbledon history by being the first black South African woman to reach the final at Wimbledon, while reaching the doubles final as well.

On Sunday, the wheelchair tennis ace ended her Wimbledon campaign with a runners-up singles category medal.

Montjane went down 6-2, 6-2 to top Dutch seed, Diede de Groot.

The Limpopo-born para-athlete qualified for her first Grand Slam singles final and Wimbledon final after taking down world number six Japan's Momoko Ohtani 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-4 in Friday's semi-final.

Sunday's effort came after Montjane and her partner Lucy Shuker battled on Saturday in the women’s doubles wheelchair final where they lost in straight sets.

The duo lost to Japan's Yui Kamiji and Great Britain's Jordanne Whiley 6-0, 7-6.

The 35-year-old received widespread praise for becoming the first black South African female to feature in back-to-back finals in a Grand Slam.

Ahead of her final on Sunday social media had messages of support under the hashtag #KGMontjaneDay.

Even President Cyril Ramaphosa took to social media to wish her well.

The Limpopo-born athlete was the first African wheelchair tennis player to compete at Wimbledon when she was handed a wild card for the Wimbledon Grand Slam tournament in London, United Kingdom, in 2018.

Montjane competed at her first Paralympics in Beijing (2008), then London and Rio de Janeiro. In 2018, she became the first African wheelchair tennis player to compete in the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open in the same calendar year.

Montjane was born with a congenital birth defect and went through a single amputation below the knee when she was just 12 years old.

World No.5 will represent South Africa at the upcoming Paralympics in Tokyo, which are scheduled from 24 August to 5 September.

