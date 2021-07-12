Wheelchair tennis ace Montjane brings home two Wimbledon runners-up medals

Sunday's effort came after Kgothatso 'KG' Montjane and her partner Lucy Shuker battled on Saturday in the women’s doubles wheelchair final where they lost in straight sets. | @deejaymanaleng

JOHANNESBURG - The weekend belonged to Kgothatso 'KG' Montjane as she made Wimbledon history by being the first black South African woman to reach the final at Wimbledon, while reaching the doubles final as well.

On Sunday, the wheelchair tennis ace ended her Wimbledon campaign with a runners-up singles category medal.

Montjane went down 6-2, 6-2 to top Dutch seed, Diede de Groot.

The Limpopo-born para-athlete qualified for her first Grand Slam singles final and Wimbledon final after taking down world number six Japan's Momoko Ohtani 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-4 in Friday's semi-final.

