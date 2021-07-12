WC dam levels rise to 71.5% as rain pummels province

Another cold front made landfall on Monday morning, ushering in heavy rains, strong winds and icy temperatures.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape’s average dam level has risen to 71.5%.

Cape Town dams are now at 93% compared to 72% at this time last year.

The Theewaterskloof Dam, the biggest in the province, is nearly filled to capacity.

Local Government MEC spokesperson, James-Brent Styan, said that the Clanwilliam Dam's water level had increased from around 23% to 94% over the past 10 days.

"We are seeing further rain this week. We are expecting further flooding of low-lying areas - the ground is very saturated and wet and very cold weather moving in today and we want to urge people to use caution when travelling around the province and to take note of the cold weather expected and predicted for this week."

