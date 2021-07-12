WATCH LIVE: ConCourt hears Zuma's rescission request

In a 34-page affidavit, Zuma asked the apex court to 'reassess whether it acted within the Constitution, or erroneously, beyond the powers vested in the court by the Constitution.'

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court is hearing former President Jacob Zuma’s application for a rescission of his 15-month jail sentence for contempt.

Zuma filed papers to the apex court to rescind the verdict, citing health concerns among other reasons.

What landed him in trouble with the law was his refusal to testify before the state capture commission and ignoring the court's instructions to do so.

In a 34-page affidavit, Zuma asked the apex court to “reassess whether it acted within the Constitution, or erroneously, beyond the powers vested in the court by the Constitution.”

The former president has spent four days so far at the Estcourt prison in KwaZulu-Natal.

