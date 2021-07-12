Some CT malls close as precautionary measure amid riots in other parts of SA

Vangate Mall in Athlone earlier on Monday requested all tenants to discontinue trade with immediate effect.

CAPE TOWN - Some Cape Town malls are also closing as a precautionary measure.

Centre management said that additional security and riot control were on standby should violence spill over to the Western Cape.

Canal Walk Shopping Centre has also roped in additional security and management said it would not hesitate to close the centre should an immediate threat arise.

No signs of riots have been reported at any shopping centre.

Safety and Security Mayco Member JP Smith said they were meeting with the SAPS to finalise an operational plan.

“The city has specific roles to play to include our area staff and traffic law enforcement metro police monitoring facilities in the different areas and we have created reaction teams that can respond where there is a problem.”

