'Skeem Saam' soapie's 'Sis Ouma' passes away

JOHANNESBURG - Nokuzola Mlengana, who plays 'Sis Ouma' on the popular SABC 1 soapie, Skeem Saam, has passed away.

Mlengana passed away on Monday, the soapie announced on its social media platforms. She was 58.

She was introduced to Skeem Saam fans a few years ago as the feisty and nosy security at Gauteng University when the soapie added Johannesburg as a location in its storyline.

Mlengana had acted in a number of other local dramas, TV adverts, and TV movies.

In an interview with SABC education, Mlengana described herself as a devout Christian and family person committed to those she loves.

Her death is the latest in a string of Skeem Saam actors who have passed away in the last two years.

Charles Maja, who played Big Boy passed in April 2020, Karabo Mokhubela, who played Jazzy T, passed away in July 2020. Mahuma Paul Rapetsoa, who played Malome Josias, passed away in December 2020. Thema Mokoena, who played Ramolao (Sis Ouma's husband) passed away in June 2019.

