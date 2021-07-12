Several areas in CT flooded due to heavy rainfall

CAPE TOWN - Several areas in Cape Town have flooded due to heavy rainfall.

The City of Cape Town said that mop-up operations were continuing across the city on Monday.

The worst affected areas were informal settlements in Khayelitsha, Philippi and Strand.

The city's Disaster Risk Management Department's Charlotte Powell: “Informal city management is busy with assessments and will provide flood kits.”

She added that they would continue assessments and is working with the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) to provide soft relief to identified priority areas.

