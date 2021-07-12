Second person killed as violent protests continue in parts of Gauteng

In Gauteng, groups of people ran amok in central Johannesburg, Alexandra, Vosloorus and Ekurhuleni and other parts of the province on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are on Monday investigating the deaths of two people - one in Alexandra and the other in Jeppestown, while trying to contain pockets of violence, which started on Friday in KwaZulu-Natal.

Officers have found the body of a man in Jeppestown late Sunday.

In parts of Gauteng, shops were looted, properties set alight as the escalated violence saw paramedics fleeing for their safety.

Emergency services were called out to a fire at the Naledi Mall overnight, but when they arrived, they could not do their work.

Emergency services William Ntladi said fires were also started in other shopping centres.

“Shops were vandalised and attacked. The whole thing happened during the night where emergency services had to pull back physically.”

READ MORE:

WATCH: JHB riots continue after President Ramaphosa's evening address

The police's Brenda Muridili said they were on high alert: “The operational intelligence branch is working around the clock to enhance the operational capacity at provincial level in response to incidents in which people appear to be undermining the authority of the state."

Groups of people ran amok in central Johannesburg, Alexandra, Vosloorus and Ekurhuleni and other parts of the province on Sunday.

They torched property and cars, intimidating anyone who got in their way and ransacked businesses.

Members of the media were also threatened and forced to cover the events from afar while trying to avoid danger.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa said those behind the violent protests and anarchy would be arrested and prosecuted.

“As a nation, we will not tolerate any acts of criminality. We will not tolerate any acts of vandalism. Those who are involved in acts of violence will be arrested and prosecuted,” he said.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the provincial government has deployed the MECs for Community Safety and Economic Development to monitor and assess Mooi River where much of the violence erupted at the weekend.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.