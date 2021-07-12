Sassa cash payments paused as cash-in-transit services halted amid riots

Sassa also reminded beneficiaries that their cards could be used to purchase goods or receive cash from merchants or bank ATMs as an alternative to cash.

JOHANNESBURG - Beneficiaries of state grants who receive cash payments will not get their allocated grant for now as the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) announced late on Monday that the cash-in-transit industry had informed the agency that it would not be providing any cash delivery services to cash pay points until further notice.

The announcement comes as riots, looting and violence intensified, mainly in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Malls, businesses, and even homes were targeted, leaving carnage and destruction in its wake.

Beneficiaries were urged to remain calm and await communication as to when the payment at pay points would resume.

Sassa also reminded beneficiaries that their cards could be used to purchase goods or receive cash from merchants or bank ATMs as an alternative to cash.

“We have to protect our beneficiaries as they might be caught up in the crossfire, especially those in high-risk areas. Payments will be made as soon as the situation is calm and it is safe,” said Sassa's Totsie Memela.

Memela said that they had to be careful as they had noticed increased numbers of heists at the post office and cash-in-transit vehicles in the past months.

Sassa started with their monthly payments last week on 6 July for older persons, followed by disability grants on the 7 July. From 8 July, all other grants payments were made. The cash pay points started services from 12 July.

