SAPS members on leave being called in to help deal with riots, looting

The violence has been intense and widespread, but largely localised in Gauteng and Kwazulu-Natal.

JOHANNESBURG - Police members who are currently on leave have also been recalled for duty, as the SAPS battles to deal with sporadic flareups of violence in multiple regions.

Over the past three days, hundreds of people have invaded shops stealing anything they can get their hands on, including groceries, alcohol, appliances and in some cases even live chickens and sheep.

In KwaZulu-Natal trucks carrying luxury vehicles were also set alight.

From the Vaal to Soweto, from Voslorus to Durban, police have had their hands full, despite pulling officers from other provinces to bolster deployments.

Police here appear to be outnumbered with only one nyala and one van seen chasing the looters and police using rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse the crowd.

But they were battling as looters continued to come in out of the mall with groceries, appliances, alcohol, and furniture.

Others were using all sorts of objects including hammers and axes to break through iron doors.

Other areas affected included the Vaal, Soweto, Vosloorus and Alexandra.

