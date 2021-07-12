SANDF not being deployed to enforce the law, explains SANDU

In a statement released earlier on Monday, the South African National Defence Force confirmed that it was making preparations for deployment to support police, following an official request from the national joint operational and intelligence structure.

JOHANNESBURG - For the fourth time since democracy, the president has now called out the army to help police.

This follows the violence that has spread from KwaZulu-Natal into Gauteng and seen shops and malls being looted since Friday.

More than 200 people have been arrested for public violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal and investigations are under way into six deaths.

In a statement released earlier on Monday, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) confirmed that it was making preparations for deployment to support police, following an official request from the national joint operational and intelligence structure.

The South African National Defense Union's Pikkie Greef explained what the deployment would mean: “The role is very similar to what we saw during level five of the lockdown last year and that is to essentially protect the SAPS members who are trying to sort out these violent acts and criminal acts. They are not deployed to enforce the law but are rather deployed to protect the SAPS members who enforce the law.”

