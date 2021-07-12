SA’s COVID death toll rises to 64,289

The country has also recorded 16,302 infections over the past 24-hour reporting cycle.

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and fifty-one more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, with the death toll now at 64,289.

The country has also recorded 16,302 infections over the past 24-hour reporting cycle, taking the total number of cases to 2,195,599.

The recovery rate is at 87.6%, which translates to 1,922,601 people who have recuperated so far.

Authorities in the health sector said they had administered about 4,236,718 vaccines across the country including healthcare workers, those above the age of 60, teaching staff and police officers.