SA reaping benefits of late Ben Ngubane’s hard work, says Pandor

JOHANNESBURG - International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor has sent her condolences to the family of former KwaZulu-Natal premier and Eskom chairman Ben Ngubane.

Ngubane passed away in the early hours of Monday morning from COVID-19 complications at the age of 79.

Pandor said that Ngubane played a pivotal role in the construction of South Africa's science and technology firm foundation.

She said that the country continued to reap benefits from Ngubane's contribution as he was the first minister of Arts Culture, Science and Technology in 1994.

Her spokesperson Clayson Monyela said: “Minister Pandor says when I became minister of science and technology, I was benefiting from the solid foundation that Dr Ngubane and my other predecessors had plowed. It made it easier to speed up the implementation of the projects they had started.”

