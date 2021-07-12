SA liquor industry disappointed with latest alcohol sales ban

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday night announced a 14-day extension of adjusted level four lockdown regulations, which means another two weeks of the booze ban.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa's liquor industry is disappointed that traders won't be able to sell alcohol for at least another two weeks.

The National Liquor Traders' convener, Lucky Ntimane, has called on the president to make himself available to talk to the industry.

He said that the president kept saying that he'd made decisions after consulting stakeholders but he had seen little evidence of that.

"It is a monologue. With industry making proposals and sharing research, government keeps its cards close to its chest and at no stage in these last 15 months, has government shared the science on which they have based their decisions."

The South African Liquor Brand Owners Association (Salba) said that the decision seemed to confirm reports that they'd always planned to ban alcohol for at least 21 days and only framed it as a 14-day ban to avoid criticism.

"We are disappointed in the president's decision not to allow the sale of alcohol for home consumption. It is difficult to understand why these sales are not allowed as they pose no greater risk of COVID-19 infection than grocery shopping."

Salba chairperson Sibani Mngadi said that they wanted clarity from Parliament on whether the president deliberately misled the public by announcing a shorter alcohol ban when the recommendation or decision was always to make it longer.

