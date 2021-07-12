Go

Riots impacting delivery of services in affected areas - Gauteng govt

Officials said that some provincial government services, including vaccination sites in the affected areas, have had to temporarily close due to safety concerns from both the staff and the public.

People stand near the looted and vandalised Lotsoho Mall in Katlehong township, east of Johannesburg, on 12 July 2021. Several shops are damaged and cars burnt in Johannesburg following a night of violence. Police are on the scene trying to control further protests. It is unclear if this is linked to sporadic protests following the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
People stand near the looted and vandalised Lotsoho Mall in Katlehong township, east of Johannesburg, on 12 July 2021. Several shops are damaged and cars burnt in Johannesburg following a night of violence. Police are on the scene trying to control further protests. It is unclear if this is linked to sporadic protests following the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Gauteng government said that riots were impacting the provision of services.

Officials said that some provincial government services, including vaccination sites in the affected areas, have had to temporarily close due to safety concerns from both the staff and the public.

Emergency medical services too were struggling to respond to distress calls in these areas due to the sporadic violent acts.

Both the public and private healthcare facilities were taking strain as a result of increasing numbers of people requiring hospitalisation.

Spokesperson for the premier, Vuyo Mhaga: "The situation is being assessed by the provincial law enforcement agencies, who are now being assisted by the South African National Defence Force. As Gauteng and the country are still in the midst of the deadly pandemic, the provincial government remains concerned over the potential spread of COVID-19 during the superspreader events."

WATCH: JHB riots continue after President Ramaphosa's evening address

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA