Riots impacting delivery of services in affected areas - Gauteng govt

Officials said that some provincial government services, including vaccination sites in the affected areas, have had to temporarily close due to safety concerns from both the staff and the public.

CAPE TOWN - The Gauteng government said that riots were impacting the provision of services.

Officials said that some provincial government services, including vaccination sites in the affected areas, have had to temporarily close due to safety concerns from both the staff and the public.

Emergency medical services too were struggling to respond to distress calls in these areas due to the sporadic violent acts.

Both the public and private healthcare facilities were taking strain as a result of increasing numbers of people requiring hospitalisation.

Spokesperson for the premier, Vuyo Mhaga: "The situation is being assessed by the provincial law enforcement agencies, who are now being assisted by the South African National Defence Force. As Gauteng and the country are still in the midst of the deadly pandemic, the provincial government remains concerned over the potential spread of COVID-19 during the superspreader events."

WATCH: JHB riots continue after President Ramaphosa's evening address

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.