Riots have been overtaken by opportunists, says Gauteng SAPS

Jeppestown resembled a war zone as people started looting businesses while it was clear that the police were outnumbered.

JOHANNESBURG - While police have netted more than 200 people for public violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, investigations are also under way into the killing of at least six people.

The riots initially started off as protests by groups of people opposing the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma and quickly spread.

From Alexandra to Jeppestown to Vosloorus and Soweto, it felt like police were playing a game of whack-a-mole, putting out fires only for more to emerge elsewhere without warning.

And just as things got quiet, reports of more violence in Vosloorus emerged, where the same patterns were observed.

A mall was set alight and even emergency services had to retreat as the situation became more volatile.

Meanwhile, on Monday morning in Alexandra, people could be seen running off with clothing, food and technical equipment after ransacking shops.

As police spokesperson Mathapelo Peters explained earlier, they’d been under extreme pressure, adding that the riots had been overtaken by opportunists.

"This is not just a shutdown as was planned, this is purely opportunistic criminality. Yesterday, we had elderly women flocking to liquor stores to go and loot there."

At the last count, four people had lost their lives in Gauteng and two others died in KwaZulu-Natal.

