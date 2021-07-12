Ramaphosa: We are deploying all resources to restore peace

President Cyril Ramaphosa is updating the nation on government's response to the riots and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said government has agreed to mobilise all available resources to deal with the ongoing violence in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

“I have authorised the deployment of the SANDF,” Ramaphosa said.

NatJoints has intensified deployment in areas affected in Gauteng and KZN.

IN FULL: President Ramaphosa addresses the nation in the aftermath of riots

Ramaphosa has warned South Africans that the ongoing protests in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal were vastly affecting the country’s vaccine programme.

Ramaphosa said the prosecution of those involved in violence will be prioritised: "We will take action to protect every person in this country against violence and threats..."

Ramaphosa said that the acting minister of health told him that they had to halt vaccinations in parts of the country. Ramaphosa said this was unacceptable.

"We will reject violence and chaos so that we can move forward. We are building up and not shutting down."

WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses SA on govt's response to Gauteng, KZN riots

