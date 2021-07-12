President Ramaphosa's Monday address set for 8pm

This follows rioting and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal over the last few days.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Monday night.

This follows rioting and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal over the last few days, which have resulted in the death of six people, and more than 200 others have been arrested for the public unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The riots initially started as protests by some calling for the release of former President Jacob Zuma from prison in Kwazulu-Natal on Friday and spilled over to parts of Gauteng over the weekend.

The army has been deployed in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, while police reinforcements have been called up.

It will be the president's second address in 24 hours.

