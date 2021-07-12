Police clash with looting rioters as malls shuts down

Shops in Soweto, Randburg, Alexandra, Vosloorus and the Vaal area have been looted with concerns that the violence could spread to other parts of the province.

JOHANNESBURG - There have been running battles between police and protestors around Gauteng as shopping centres continue to be looted.

In response, the army has been deployed in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, while police reinforcements have been called up.

The situation has got out of hand here at the Bara taxi rank, with residents engaging in running battles with police, while stores continued to be looted.

Others were breaking into shops, removing iron doors.

Police reacted swiftly, but so far no one has been arrested.

MALL SHUTS DOWN

The Vaal Mall in Vanderbijlpark has been forced to shut down as looters attempted to take merchandise from shops.

Customers who were planning to do their shopping turned in their tracks when the looting began, with people walking into shops and running out with merchandise.

"Vaal Mall Vanderbijlpark, people are running out of the mall as you can see," a shopper said.

One shopper was about to enter the mall when he was met by other shoppers running out.

"People are running out. I'm just here to buy something but I couldn't go in," he said.

Later, another shopper said that the looting had already started.

Security was able to shut down the mall before any damage could be done and it has remained closed

