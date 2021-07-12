Pastors Against Church Closure greatly disappointed that churches remain closed

The group has been staging pickets in Khayelitsha in recent weeks. They believe that closing places of worship during adjusted level four lockdown was irrational and accused government of criminalising worship and treating the religious fraternity unfairly.

CAPE TOWN - Pastors Against Church Closure in the Western Cape said that it was extremely disappointed following the president's announcement that religious gatherings were banned for a further two weeks.

The group has been staging pickets in Khayelitsha in recent weeks. They believe that closing places of worship during adjusted level four lockdown was irrational and accused government of criminalising worship and treating the religious fraternity unfairly.

They also rejected the view that churches were COVID-19 superspreaders.

Apostle Siniko Nxesi: "We are greatly disappointed by the speech especially because they've opened up restaurants and gyms and we see this as a deliberate assault on the church and a deliberate disregard of worship."

Nxesi said that churches were spiritual hospitals and it was important that they stayed open, especially at a time when people were dealing with anxiety, depression and job losses due to the pandemic.

"I think we've come to the point where this government has declared itself the enemy of the church, the enemy of God. In a restaurant you take off your mask, in a church, you don't take off your mask - people sweat, they run around touching things... we want to warn them they are inviting calamity on this nation."

WATCH: Level four regulations extended, alcohol sales remain prohibited

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.