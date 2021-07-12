Six people dead, over 200 arrested in ongoing riots in GP and KZN

Police said it was clear the demonstrations have now been overtaken by pure criminal elements and opportunists.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have now confirmed that a total of six people have been killed while more than 200 others have been arrested for the public unrest in Kwazulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Police on Monday said four people have been killed in Gauteng riots and two others in KwaZulu-Natal since the start of the riots on Friday.

"On Sunday morning, the police responded to a call from Alexandra Clinic where they found a body with gunshot wounds. Later that day, the body of a security guard with assault wounds was found at Jeppestown. The third body was discovered also on Sunday in the evening, in Dobsonville while the fourth body was discovered with gunshot wounds in Germiston, police said in a statement.

What initially started as protests calling for the release of former President Jacob Zuma from prison in Kwazulu-Natal on Friday spilled over to parts of Gauteng over the weekend.

They arrested 96 people in Gauteng and a further 123 in Kwazulu-Natal at the weekend.

"In KwaZulu-Natal there is a report of two people who have been killed, one in Inanda and the second one in Umbilo. The circumstances leading up to their deaths is under investigation," the statement added.

The police's Mathapelo Peters said officers were trying their best to get the situation under control.

“We're doing the best that we can with what we have and we not conceding defeat yet. Like I said, we are working hard around the clock to make sure that we address all the hotspot areas,” she said.

The streets of Johannesburg were filled with debris, evidence of a weekend of violent running battles with police.

Business owners have on Monday been counting their losses, following the looting of shops in areas including Jeppestown, Denver and KwaMaiMai.

A car dealership has been set alight with about 15 cars damaged.

Roads leading in and out of Jeppestown remained close to traffic on Monday morning, and some parts of the M2 also remained close with metro police diverting traffic.

There have also been riots in Vosloorus early on Monday morning.

DOBSONVILLE

Dobsonville Mall in Soweto is closed for business on Monday morning following overnight and early morning looting.

Groups of people descended on the Dobsonville Mall earlier, looting anything they could get their hands on.

The main gate leading to the mall is completely broken.

Shops outside the mall, including a liquor store, were also targeted.

