Momi Montsho range has a solution for your skin problems

Author: Tebogo Mokwena

Raisibe Maduna struggled with acne, although it is most common amongst teenagers, when she became an adult it did not disappear. After studying pharmacology, she created a skincare product that helped fix her skin and start a flourishing business. Maduna launched her skincare range, Momi Montsho, in 2018.

The Tshwane-based woman told Vutivi News that her products included “black soap”, face wash, a revitalising toning spritzer, moisturising day cream, facial day cream and shea butter. The products are distributed online through Takealot and Shopify. “I had acne since I was a teenager and I was told that my acne will go away when I grow up and have children,” she said.

“I had children, but my acne didn’t go away, so I manufactured this product to see if it would work. I tested it by using it on my own skin for a year, and when I saw that it worked, I introduced it to my family and my friends before I commercialised the product.” The products have been tested by the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications, and she uses shea butter and natural and essential oils for her products’ ingredients.

