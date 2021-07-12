KZN Health Dept: Vehicles being barred from delivering oxygen to COVID patients

Many hospitals, community health centres and clinics in the province have been operating on skeleton staff, with nurses and doctors unable to report for duty on Monday morning due to roadblocks and a lack of transport.

CAPE TOWN - KwaZulu-Natal's Health Department said that its vehicles had been barred from delivering much-needed oxygen intended for COVID-19 patients and others desperate in need.

Government's vaccine programme has also been hampered by the riots, while authorities have confirmed that an ambulance was set alight in Howick on Sunday night and another ambulance pelted with rocks in Mariannhill.

There have also been reports of delays with the collection of mortal remains, as Forensic Pathology Services battle to reach scenes where people had passed away.

KZN Health Department spokesperson, Ntokozo Maphisa: "We really cannot afford a situation where lives are lost just because our healthcare workers cannot get to work. All over the world in every crisis or situation, there must always find a way to accommodate and insulate health professionals. We are therefore pleading with the protesters and general public at large not to interfere with healthcare workers."

