Former first lady MaKhumalo is still alive, says the Jacob Zuma Foundation

In an interview with eNCA, former statistician general Pali Lehohla was heard saying Jacob Zuma had lost his wife.

President Jacob Zuma arrives with wife Sizakele Khumalo at the Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Federal Republic of Ethiopia ahead of the 26th Ordinary Session of the Heads of States and Government of the African Union scheduled to take place from the 30th to the 31 January 2016. Picture: GCIS
JOHANNESBURG - The Jacob Zuma Foundation on Monday debunked rumours circulating that the former president's first wife, Gertrude MaKhumalo Zuma had passed on.

In an interview with eNCA, former statistician general Pali Lehohla was heard saying Zuma had lost his wife, MaKhumalo.

Zuma's younger brother, Michael, passed away during the weekend.

In the clip doing the rounds on social media, Lehohla said: "...the former president lost his brother, Michael, and this morning, he has lost his wife MaKhumalo."

Zuma is currently serving a 15-month jail term for being in contempt of court. He was arrested last week Wednesday just before midnight as a few of his supporters gathered outside Nkandla.

That night an ambulance was also blocked from entering his homestead, with Sowetan later reporting that it was there to attend to MaKhumalo.

It quoted a relative as saying: “The ambulance that came in was for MaKhumalo. It came to attend her because when she heard the news [that Zuma was handing himself over] she might have suffered from the shock because she was OK earlier.”

