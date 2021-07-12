Former first lady MaKhumalo is still alive, says the Jacob Zuma Foundation
In an interview with eNCA, former statistician general Pali Lehohla was heard saying Jacob Zuma had lost his wife.
JOHANNESBURG - The Jacob Zuma Foundation on Monday debunked rumours circulating that the former president's first wife, Gertrude MaKhumalo Zuma had passed on.
Dear ALLJGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) July 12, 2021
Following media enquiries, the Foundation checked with the family and can confirm that the rumour about First Lady MaKhumalo having passed on is devoid of truth. Long Live Mama Wesizwe
Zuma's younger brother, Michael, passed away during the weekend.
In the clip doing the rounds on social media, Lehohla said: "...the former president lost his brother, Michael, and this morning, he has lost his wife MaKhumalo."
Guys how true is this about MaKhumalo pic.twitter.com/z99Ew89xSMAfrican Pearl (@BPearl09) July 12, 2021
Zuma is currently serving a 15-month jail term for being in contempt of court. He was arrested last week Wednesday just before midnight as a few of his supporters gathered outside Nkandla.
That night an ambulance was also blocked from entering his homestead, with Sowetan later reporting that it was there to attend to MaKhumalo.
It quoted a relative as saying: “The ambulance that came in was for MaKhumalo. It came to attend her because when she heard the news [that Zuma was handing himself over] she might have suffered from the shock because she was OK earlier.”
