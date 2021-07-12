Former first lady MaKhumalo is still alive, says the Jacob Zuma Foundation

JOHANNESBURG - The Jacob Zuma Foundation on Monday debunked rumours circulating that the former president's first wife, Gertrude MaKhumalo Zuma had passed on.

In an interview with eNCA, former statistician general Pali Lehohla was heard saying Zuma had lost his wife, MaKhumalo.

Following media enquiries, the Foundation checked with the family and can confirm that the rumour about First Lady MaKhumalo having passed on is devoid of truth. Long Live Mama Wesizwe JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) July 12, 2021

Zuma's younger brother, Michael, passed away during the weekend.

In the clip doing the rounds on social media, Lehohla said: "...the former president lost his brother, Michael, and this morning, he has lost his wife MaKhumalo."