Former Eskom chair Ben Ngubane passes away due to COVID-19

JOHANNESBURG - Former KwaZulu-Natal premier and Eskom chairman Ben Ngubane has passed away after contracting COVID-19.

Melomed Richards Bay Hospital has confirmed that Ngubane passed away in the early hours of Monday morning after being admitted to the facility.

In a statement, the hospital said it mourned the great loss of Ngubane who played a pivotal role in the transformation of the private healthcare landscape in northern KwaZulu-Natal in an advisory capacity.

“Melomed Richards Bay were privileged to have had his years of loyal patronage and support not just as a patient but as a advisory for access to healthcare and in doing so upheld his oath as a medical doctor.”

The private hospital group has sent condolences to his wife, children and grandchildren.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Sheila his children and grandchildren during their time of bereavement as we mourn this great loss together with them,” the statement concluded.

