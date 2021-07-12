Even with amended regulations, workers will be vulnerable without jobs - Rasa

Restaurant Association of South Africa (Rasa)'s Wendy Alberts said that they were asking to be able to open safely to be able to do businesses and afford to pay their debt.

CAPE TOWN - The Restaurant Association of South Africa (Rasa) said that even though regulations were being amended to allow for restaurants and eateries to open up, with limitations, scores of people would remain vulnerable, left at home without employment.

The president on Sunday night announced that restaurants could open again to allow a limited number of 50 people or 50% of the capacity for smaller establishments.

Over the past two weeks, restaurants could only open for takeaways.

The association's Wendy Alberts: "With 50 people, how do we bring staff back to work? I just can't understand where's the scientific evidence outlining, and you show me you've got a supermarket and a retail outlet and shopping centers that have hundreds of people, thousands of people in queues, yet in a restaurant, we've got all the ventilation, protocols, the ability to keep people safely socially distanced, where is the scientific evidence to show that we are higher risk than that?"

"We need our restaurants open, we need to be in a position to survive the industry or the restaurant fatalities is going to grow exponentially day-by-day."

