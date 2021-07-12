CT ANC councillor shot and killed in Crossroads

The party said that Councillor Nokuthula Bolitye was shot and killed outside her home on Monday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town African National Congress (ANC) councillor has been shot dead in Crossroads.

She survived a hit on her life a year ago.

Cape Metro ANC Caucus spokesperson, Fiona Abrahams: "She was really loved by the community of Crossroads. But we want to apeal to the community for calmness because our colleague was loved by the community she served."

