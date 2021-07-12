CSIR notes decrease in new COVID-19 infections in Gauteng

Senior researcher at the CSIR, Ridhwaan Suliman, said that they'd observed a decrease in new infections of 13% week-on-week.

CAPE TOWN - There's a glimmer of hope for Gauteng on Monday afternoon as researchers said that there's evidence to suggest that the tide was turning on the third wave of COVID-19 infections in that province.

Gauteng's new infections have been dropping steadily over the past week.

Gauteng is not only the nation's economic hub but also the most populous province, making it the perfect place for the highly transmissible delta variant to spread.

In recent weeks, the province's active caseload has been rising alarmingly, at one point breaching 100,000 active cases.

But senior researcher at the CSIR, Ridhwaan Suliman, said that they'd observed a decrease in new infections of 13% week-on-week.

"It's looking promising that Gauteng has surpassed the peak of infections," Suliman said.

But that did not mean that the danger had passed, with Gauteng still adding around 10,000 positive results to its active caseload every day.

"The thing that we do need to understand is that the case incidents rate is still incredibly high at 65 new cases per 100,000 population per day, so the risk is still high."

Suliman said that there was also cause for concern in the rest of the nation's provinces that appeared to be moving along the same trajectory as Gauteng did, just with a two or three-week delay.

