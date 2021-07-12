ConCourt to hear Zuma's rescission application

Former President Jacob Zuma filed papers to the apex court to rescind the verdict, citing health concerns among other reasons.

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court will on Monday morning hear former President Jacob Zuma’s application for a rescission of his 15-month jail sentence for contempt.

Zuma filed papers to the apex court to rescind the verdict, citing health concerns among other reasons.

The former president has spent four days so far at the Estcourt prison in KwaZulu-Natal.

What landed him in trouble with the law was his refusal to testify before the state capture commission and ignoring the court's instructions to do so.

In a 34-page affidavit, Zuma asked the apex court to “reassess whether it acted within the Constitution, or erroneously, beyond the powers vested in the court by the Constitution.”

Jacob Zuma Affidavit by Sheldon Morais on Scribd

Zuma said he did not seek any sympathy but asked that the justices assess his rescission application “with a sense of fairness and impartiality”.

He further detailed that he is a 79-year-old man who suffers from a medical condition that requires constant and intense therapy and attention.

On Friday, the former president was dealt a blow when his bid before the Pietermaritzburg High Court to stay his arrest and prison sentence were dismissed with costs.

Monday's matter in the Constitutional Court has been set down for 9 am.

